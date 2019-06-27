{{featured_button_text}}
Fire tears through a home on Baker Road in Granville on Wednesday night.

GRANVILLE — A home on Baker Road was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night that investigators believe started with a cooking mishap.

The fire was reported at 1267 Baker around 8:30 p.m., and more than a dozen fire departments from around Washington County and western Vermont responded.

Granville Fire Chief Ryan Pedone said one person was in the home when the fire started, and he escaped without injury. The man was a relative of the home's owners, who were out of town, Pedone said. County tax records show the home is owned by Walter and Regina Ballard.

Pedone said firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames, both stories ablaze. The man who had been staying there was outside and escaped injury.

"When we got there it was well advanced, the first and second floors were on fire," Pedone said.

Firefighters remained on the scene until early Thursday.

Granville, Hartford, Argyle, North Granville, Hebron, Middle Granville, Kingsbury, Fort Ann, Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Hampton, Poultney, Vermont, West Pawlet, Vermont and Rupert, Vermont fire departments were called out. A pond nearby was used as a water source, and a tanker shuttle was used as well.

The warn weather prompted more mutual aid to be called in to relieve exhausted firefighters, Pedone said.

"It's a tough time of year to fight a fire, you need relief crews with the heat and humidity," he said.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents of the home. It was unclear how many people lived in the home, which is just off Route 149 east of Hartford.

The home is just east of the Hartford town line, and because of its proximity to the Hartford fire station at the intersection of routes 40 and 149, both Hartford and Granville fire departments were dispatched when the call came in, Pedone said.

