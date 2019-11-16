GLENS FALLS — Flames shot through the windows and roof of a two-story city home on Kenworthy Avenue on Saturday night as occupants ran from the blaze without coats and shoes.
And by 7:10 p.m., the home at 15 Kenworthy Ave. was completely engulfed in the crackling blaze.
As neighbors watched from porches and driveways, many in pajamas, the bitter wind carried embers high above the trees and over adjacent homes. And the heat from the blaze could be felt on the street behind the home.
Flames ate through tree limbs, and several pops and bursts were heard when water from the fire hoses rushed across a lower roof.
Several fire companies were on scene including Glens Falls, West Glens Falls, Bay Ridge and South Glens Falls. At about 8:06 p.m., dispatchers called for more assistance to be on standby.
You have free articles remaining.
Extensive mutual aid was called because water pressure from hydrants was not high enough to provide the water needed by firefighters, officials said.
Bay Road near Sanford was down to one lane and several side streets were impassible as fire fighters battled the fire, trying to contain the flames that had also engulfed two vehicles.
According to property records, the home was a 1,800 square-foot, four bedroom home built in 1900.
Three people lived in the home. There was no information as of late Saturday night regarding the condition of home’s occupants or the cause of the blaze.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.