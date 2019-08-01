MOREAU — Fort Edward Road has reopened after a morning accident where a tractor-trailer carrying a load of shredded paper had its trailer split in half.
The accident happened at about 9 a.m. near the intersection of Route 197 and Fort Edward Road.
A tractor-trailer from Perkins Recycling driven by Colin Sharp was on its way back from Cambridge Pacific after picking up a load of shredded office waste.
It was headed back to the Queensbury facility when the trailer buckled, according to Lindsay Harris, office manager for the company, who is Sharp’s niece.
Harris said she is not sure how the accident happened. Her uncle was not hurt and the load did not spill from the trailer.
A tow company was called to unload the trailer.
Fort Edward Road between Route 197 and Reservoir Road was closed for about six hours and reopened by 3 p.m.
