UPDATED: Flooding, icy roads possible as long-duration storm approaches

A heavy rainstorm in the middle of January would normally be causing big concerns about river ice jams for emergency services officials in the region.

But with the relatively mild weather of the last few weeks, the rivers of the southern Adirondacks have a lot less ice than normal in their channels and along their banks.

So while a forecast that calls for up to 2.5 inches of rain and temperatures in the 50s for parts of the region is causing some flooding fears, ice jams on the Hudson River shouldn't be an issue this time around.

Amy Drexel, Warren County's emergency services coordinator, said the Hudson and Schroon rivers, two that historically have ice jam issues, have been monitored, but don't seem to have the ice floes that can lead to problems.

"We haven't had enough cold weather to form significant ice jams at this point," she said.

There also isn't as much snow in the mountains as usual to add significant melting snow to the equation.