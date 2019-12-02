Two late-night fires Sunday sent numerous volunteer firefighters out into the snowstorm as a garage burned in Hartford and a shed burned in Granville.
Nine vehicles were believed to have been claimed in a blaze on Gilchrist Hill Road in Hartford that was reported around 10:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Hartford Fire Chief David Swezey said no one was hurt when the large garage at 437 Gilchrist Hill caught fire. He said there were three cars, four motorcycles, a boat and a camper that were destroyed.
Swezey said the motorcycles were apparently classics, and the building was being used for some sort of repair shop.
"There was nothing left," he said. "It had quite a head start on us."
He said firefighters arrived to find the building engulfed in flames. Hartford town highway crews assisted by sanding the road to allow firefighters to get in and out of the scene.
Swezey said a problem with a woodstove was believed to have started the fire.
Firefighters from Granville, North Granville, Hartford, Fort Ann, Argyle, Kingsbury, Hudson Falls, Fort Edward and Hebron were sent to the scene, which remained active until 3 a.m.
Three minutes before that fire was called in, firefighters in Granville were sent to a shed fire on Hulett Road. The 500-square-foot shed was home to livestock, but Granville Fire Chief Ryan Pedone said there were no animals injured.
An adjacent home was slightly damaged, and Pedone said the shed was destroyed..
"Our response was delayed because the roads were just horrible," he said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
Granville firefighters received mutual aid from their counterparts in North Granville, Middle Granville, Hampton, Hebron and West Pawlet, Vermont, as well as Granville town highway department to salt and sand roads to access the fire scene.
More details will be posted later Monday.
