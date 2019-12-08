HUDSON FALLS -- Firefighters from six departments responded to a fire at a home on Elizabeth Street late Saturday.
No injuries were reported in the fire at 27 Elizabeth, which was called in around 10:05 p.m. Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from causing extensive damage.
The Hudson Falls Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that the fire began in the home's kitchen, and residents were home and evacuated safely.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Hudson Falls, Kingsbury, Fort Edward, South Glens Falls, South Queensbury and Argyle firefighters responded, along with Washington County fire investigators.
More details will be posted when they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.