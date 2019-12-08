{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS -- Firefighters from six departments responded to a fire at a home on Elizabeth Street late Saturday.

No injuries were reported in the fire at 27 Elizabeth, which was called in around 10:05 p.m. Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from causing extensive damage.

The Hudson Falls Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that the fire began in the home's kitchen, and residents were home and evacuated safely.

Hudson Falls, Kingsbury, Fort Edward, South Glens Falls, South Queensbury and Argyle firefighters responded, along with Washington County fire investigators.

More details will be posted when they become available.

