HUDSON FALLS — Fire destroyed a four-unit apartment building on Delaware Avenue on Thursday afternoon, leaving five people homeless.
No one was hurt when fire tore through the two-story building at 10 Delaware, at the corner of Third Avenue. It is also known as 25 Third Ave.
Hudson Falls Police officers went into the burning building to alert at least one elderly resident.
Fire tore through the roof and south side of the building, gutting the interior. Ladder trucks from Hudson Falls and Fort Edward were used to dump water onto the building from above.
A neighboring home suffered heat damage, but firefighters poured water on it to keep the raging fire next door from igniting it as well. Police also evacuated pets from that home.
Hudson Falls Police day everyone is out of building at 10 Delaware. pic.twitter.com/q5mQMV2eX1— Don Lehman (@PS_CrimeCourts) June 27, 2019
Hudson Falls Police Sgt. Jeff Gaulin said people were home in three of the apartments, and residents of the fourth were contacted by phone as firefighters from at least five volunteer departments battled the blaze.
Eric LaChapelle, who lived in the second-floor apartment in the rear where the fire started, said he was cooking when grease from hamburgers he cooked caught fire.
"I was cooking up some dinner and the grease just caught on fire when I was heating it up," he said.
Gaulin said five people were in LaChappelle's apartment at the time, and all got out.
One resident escaped with her dogs, but 76-year-old first-floor resident Will Smith could not get his two cats before he had to evacuate. Most of the fire damage went up from the second floor, so the first floor seemed to sustain mainly smoke and water damage.
"I hope they're okay," he said.
Smith said he had lived in the building for 27 years, and he planned to stay with family members in Glens Falls. He was scheduled to perform in a play Thursday night, but was able to get out only with the clothes he was wearing.
Residents and neighbors said the building was a nice, older building. County property tax records show the building is owned by Mark Cronin of Queensbury.
Fire officials planned to contact the American Red Cross to assist the residents.
Responding to the blaze were firefighters from the Hudson Falls, Kingsbury, Fort Edward, South Glens Falls, South Queensbury and Bay Ridge fire departments.
The fire was the third in two days to tear through a home in Warren and Washington counties. A home in Granville was destroyed Wednesday night by fire that also began with a cooking mishap, while one in Queensbury was heavily damaged Wednesday morning by an electrical fire.
One elderly resident of building says his two cats are inside first floor of building. pic.twitter.com/Y9DhD4Y5Wk— Don Lehman (@PS_CrimeCourts) June 27, 2019
