(Updated Feb. 3) Eligibility and patience required: How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in New York state

Those centers are currently taking appointments through mid-April, and will continue to add more dates each week. Eight more centers are opening this week.

Each state vaccination center is listed in order of their proximity to the user’s address. Each one also has a status message, saying either “No appointments available currently” or “appointments available.”

At the top of the page is an “update” button. That’s your best bet. Keep hitting update until your preferred locations say “appointments available.”

The SUNY Albany location is generally full, but as people cancel appointments, those appointments are offered again on the website. They usually appear and are taken within an hour, which is why those who sit at a computer hitting refresh are most likely to get one.

Your second best bet: taking the first available appointment anywhere. (This is why appointments reappear at various state sites: because people have gotten an earlier or closer appointment at another site.)