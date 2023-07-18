UPDATE: Chloe Colvin has been found safe, the Washington County sheriff's office is reporting.

Posted 9 a.m. July 18: Chloe Colvin of Fort Edward has been missing since July 14, and the Washington County sheriff is asking for help in finding her. She is 11-and-a-half years old with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is white, about 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

The sheriff's office said she may have been in the area near Aviation Mall. As of 8 a.m. July 18, she had not been found.