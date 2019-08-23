{{featured_button_text}}
Luzerne crash

A SUV is seen in the ditch after crashing Friday afternoon on Call Street in Lake Luzerne. 

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

LAKE LUZERNE — At least one person was hurt when a sport-utility vehicle careened off Call Street on Friday afternoon, and a witness said the driver was fleeing from another vehicle after a theft occurred.

Police and Luzerne-Hadley firefighters closed Call Street at Ralph Road after the crash occurred at 1:35 p.m., as Warren County sheriff's officers and State Police investigated what happened.

A silver Chevrolet SUV drove off the southbound lane of Call Street near Hawk Road, and an elderly man who was in a pickup truck at the scene said he had been following the SUV because an occupant had been involved in a theft from a relative of his moments earlier.

He did not elaborate, other than to say the people involved had been at a nearby home moments earlier, and something was taken from his relative.

The initial police call about the situation was from a witness who reported that the SUV was "dragging" someone who was holding onto it as it drove on Call Street.

Sheriff's officers at the scene said more information would be released later Friday.

The Sheriff's Office's Investigative Division and Traffic Safety Unit were investigating.

