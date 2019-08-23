LAKE LUZERNE — At least one person was hurt when a sport-utility vehicle careened off Call Street on Friday afternoon, and a witness said the driver was fleeing from another vehicle after a theft occurred.
Police and Luzerne-Hadley firefighters closed Call Street at Ralph Road after the crash occurred at 1:35 p.m., as Warren County sheriff's officers and State Police investigated what happened.
A silver Chevrolet SUV drove off the southbound lane of Call Street near Hawk Road, and an elderly man who was in a pickup truck at the scene said he had been following the SUV because an occupant had been involved in a theft from a relative of his moments earlier.
He did not elaborate, other than to say the people involved had been at a nearby home moments earlier, and something was taken from his relative.
The initial police call about the situation was from a witness who reported that the SUV was "dragging" someone who was holding onto it as it drove on Call Street.
Sheriff's officers at the scene said more information would be released later Friday.
The Sheriff's Office's Investigative Division and Traffic Safety Unit were investigating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.