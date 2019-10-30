NORTHUMBERLAND — Six clients of a local organization that helps the disabled spent nearly an hour stuck on a bus that nearly rolled onto its side in a ditch Wednesday morning.
No injuries were reported from the incident on Purinton Road, just west of West River Road, just after 8 a.m.
A bus driver for Saratoga Bridges lost control of the vehicle as he was making a three-point turn, backing down into a ditch and causing the bus to become stuck in mud with one front wheel nearly off the ground.
Gansevoort firefighters responded, and determined that evacuating the passengers could cause the weight to shift and the bus to roll onto its driver's side.
So they called in a heavy-duty wrecker from Parker Truck Repair in Ballston Spa, which arrived after the passengers remained strapped in on the bus for about 45 minutes. At least one passenger could be heard crying out repeatedly, and appeared agitated during the wait.
The tow truck attached a chain top the bus to stabilize it to allow firefighters and Moreau EMS personnel to get the passengers off the bus to be checked out. They were taken to another Saratoga Bridges bus to be taken to their daily programs.
Gansevoort First Assistant Fire Chief Keith Burch said the decision was made to leave the driver and passengers on the bus until it could be secured, since there were no injuries.
"It was a low-speed incident so they weren't tossed around," he said. "There were some nerve-wracking moments for them though."
A number of Saratoga Bridges staff members came to the scene. Pamela Polacscki, the company's assistant director of communications, said the bus passengers were checked out at the scene by the rescue squad, and then by a company nurse before they went to their daily programs.
Polacski said Saratoga Bridges staff were thankful for the emergency responders' actions.
"They were exceedingly kind to the special needs people on the bus," she said.
State Police are investigating. Troopers at the scene said the driver backed too far off the road when turning, and the vehicle slid down.
Polacski said the driver was not ticketed.
