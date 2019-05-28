ARGYLE — An Argyle man has been charged with felony attempted assault, and two of his relatives were also charged after a fight that police said stemmed from a “road rage” incident earlier this month.
Police said a man suffered broken facial bones when he was attacked by multiple members of an Argyle family who confronted him at the Stewart’s Shops store on Route 40 the night of May 11.
The victim, whose name was not released, told police he was in a vehicle being driven on Route 40 when a vehicle followed him to the Stewart’s store around 11:30 p.m., and four people got out and accosted him in the road in front of the store, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The man was hit several times and suffered two broken facial bones, police said.
Kobe Lufkin, 20, was charged with attempted second-degree assault, a felony, while his father, Joseph M. Lufkin, 52, and a 17-year-old were each charged with second-degree harassment, a noncriminal violation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Lufkin said the vehicle that contained the man who was hurt was in a truck had been “tailgating” the vehicle driven by his 17-year-old son for miles with its high-beam headlights on, and a confrontation ensued in front of Stewart’s that included multiple occupants of that vehicle attacking him after he slapped one man. He said his family members defended him, and it was “unfortunate” one of the men was seriously hurt.
He said he did not know the man who was hurt, but knew at least one of the occupants of the other vehicle, Scott DePew of Argyle, and had prior problems with him. He said one of his sons was hurt as well.
DePew, though, said that he called police as they followed the Lufkin van because he thought there was an issue with the driver because he was driving very slow, and that the Lufkin vehicle pulled off and then followed DePew’s vehicle to Stewart’s. He said he did not know the Lufkins were in the vehicle, but refuse that appeared to be beverage cans were being thrown at them.
“I wasn’t looking for trouble. It was 11 o’clock at night, we had been at the races all day and I just wanted to go home,” DePew said.
He said his friend who was hurt was kicked in the face when he was on the ground.
Sheriff’s Deputy Ethan Macura and Investigator Terry Markham handled the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I posted a comment on this story and the last time I checked Argyle was in America. but my comment disappeared. Obviously there is more behind this story if a reader can not really post a polite comment without it being censored out. My comment questioned 3-4 people jumping one person and a father being involved which are clearly stated in the article!
There has to be more to this story because I can't believe a father would condone this violence over "having high beams on behind their car" and tailgating! Broken bones and 3 or 4 against one? There's enough ridiculous hatred in this world. I'm not judging who was "right" or wrong" as I wasn't there but shame on all involved and for escalating the situation to this degree!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.