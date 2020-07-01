UPDATE: Three Warren County residents test positive after Florida trip

Warren County Health Services is urgently looking for passengers who flew back from Florida last week.
Three passengers on two planes have tested positive for coronavirus, said Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore. The county learned of the three positive test results late Wednesday and announced it through Twitter and a news release immediately.
The three individuals flew on:
- Allegiant Airlines flight 1505, which flew from Punta Gorda, Florida, to Albany on June 25;
- Allegiant Airlines flight 754, which flew from St. Petersburg/Clearwater, Florida, to Albany on June 26.
Anyone who was on one of those flights is asked to contact their county department of health as soon as possible. Warren County residents should call (518) 761-6580.
Warren County is working with the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health to track the large number of people who came in contact with the three individuals.
They went to Florida for vacation, flying back on Thursday and Friday. All three felt ill shortly after they returned, and Health Services believes they caught the virus in Florida and were contagious during their flights.
Moore said the three cases should serve as a "wake up call."
"If you haven't already gotten smart about your vacation decisions, then get smart," he said. "You're putting yourself and your community at risk."
When the second and third individuals arrived in Albany, they were supposed to quarantine themselves for 14 days. Gov. Andrew Cuomo put that quarantine into effect starting last Thursday at 12:01 a.m.
However, they did not all quarantine. They went grocery shopping and bought food at drive-throughs, county spokesman Don Lehman said. They wore masks.
"The exposure to others was believed to be minimal, but is under investigation," he said.
One of the individuals had chosen to quarantine due to coronavirus symptoms.
Also Wednesday, unrelated to the Florida vacationers' cases, Warren County began making plans to enforce the 14-day quarantine on any traveler from a coronavirus hot spot.
County officials announced Wednesday they are not going to let visitors “self-monitor.”
“Warren County Public Health is requesting that hotels, motels, campgrounds and other lodgers send Health Services referral information for these visitors so we can initiate contact, assess, provide education and actively monitor them,” said Warren County Health Services and Public Health Director Ginelle Jones in a news release.
Although visitors are allowed to quarantine themselves, Warren County officials said they want to make sure those visitors are just as careful as residents who are quarantined.
“As has become our hallmark, Warren County Health Services believes we can do better than the state’s minimum standards, and that we can do so without imposing undue requirements on our businesses and tourism industry,” said Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore in a news release. “We have always believed that going the extra mile to protect public health is, indeed, in the best interest of our local economy.”
There is a mandatory 14-day quarantine for everyone entering New York from: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas or Utah.
Also on Wednesday:
- Warren County reported three new cases, for a total of four people ill and no one hospitalized.
- Washington County reported seven new cases, all related to a cluster of sick employees at the Camera Slate Products Inc. quarry. One additional person has recovered, leaving nine people ill and a total of 200 recoveries. No one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported two people had tested positive, for a total of 551 confirmed cases. One person has recovered, for a total of 519 recoveries, with 16 people still ill and no one hospitalized.
- Essex County reported that they have reached zero again: out of 59 cases, no one is currently ill.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 20 new cases Tuesday, a substantial increase mostly fueled by 10 new cases in Albany County and five in Schenectady County.
- Statewide, 575 people tested positive Tuesday.
- Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital reported no coronavirus patients. Statewide, 879 people were hospitalized with coronavirus and 11 people died.
It was the fourth straight day with fewer than 900 people hospitalized.
“New York state is doing great. On the numbers, we’re doing great,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Wednesday’s press conference.
But he warned that people could come from other states and spread the virus.
“This can still rear its ugly head,” he said. “The situation across the country is getting worse. It’s not getting better. We have to be careful.”
Also on Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo personally appealed to President Donald Trump to wear a mask.
He noted Trump held a rally without requiring attendees to wear masks.
“What did that signal to the American people?” Cuomo said at his press conference.
He also asked all New Yorkers to get a test, regardless of symptoms or exposure, just in case.
“We have so increased our testing capacity that we are expanding our testing criteria,” he said. “All New Yorkers can get a test. Go, get a test. It doesn’t cost anything. It doesn’t hurt.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
