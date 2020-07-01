UPDATE: Three Warren County residents test positive after Florida trip

It was the fourth straight day with fewer than 900 people hospitalized.

“New York state is doing great. On the numbers, we’re doing great,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Wednesday’s press conference.

But he warned that people could come from other states and spread the virus.

“This can still rear its ugly head,” he said. “The situation across the country is getting worse. It’s not getting better. We have to be careful.”

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo personally appealed to President Donald Trump to wear a mask.

He noted Trump held a rally without requiring attendees to wear masks.

“What did that signal to the American people?” Cuomo said at his press conference.

He also asked all New Yorkers to get a test, regardless of symptoms or exposure, just in case.

“We have so increased our testing capacity that we are expanding our testing criteria,” he said. “All New Yorkers can get a test. Go, get a test. It doesn’t cost anything. It doesn’t hurt.”

