MOREAU — The South Glens Falls Fire Department responded to a working structure fire at the White Birch Estates trailer park in Moreau on Saturday afternoon.
According to fire officials, when they arrived on scene, the blaze was raging and a second alarm was called.
"Not only did our members stop the fire from doing any further damage to the neighboring properties," the fire department Facebook page reported. "They worked hard, quickly and efficiently as a team to extinguish the fire, knocking down the intense fire within a matter of minutes."
Gansevoort Fire, Moreau EMS, and the Saratoga County Sheriffs Department assisted at the scene.
The Red Cross was called, but there is no other information available at this time.
