UPDATE: No visitors allowed at nursing homes

Several nursing homes banned visitors today, as the new coronavirus spread to a third person in the Capital Region. At 2 p.m., Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that no visitors will be allowed at any nursing home.

"Look, if you care about someone in a nursing home, the last thing you want is to endanger them," he said.

Until his announcement, half of the nursing homes in the Glens Falls region were still allowing visitors. But Cuomo said he was worried by the number of deaths at a nursing home in Washington state.

"That's the nursing home nightmare," he said.

In "exigent circumstances," family will be allowed to visit - but must wear protective gear. Each nursing home will decide when that is allowed.

On Tuesday, Centers Health Care said no visitors would be allowed. Joining them now are the Pines in Glens Falls, The Terrace at the Glen (The Glen’s assisted living center in Queensbury), and Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs.

Visitors will be screened at other nursing homes, but are still allowed – as of now. Visitors should call first to make sure, as the situation is changing rapidly.