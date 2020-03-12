UPDATE: No visitors allowed at nursing homes

Several nursing homes banned visitors today, as the new coronavirus spread to a third person in the Capital Region. At 2 p.m., Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that no visitors will be allowed at any nursing home.
"Look, if you care about someone in a nursing home, the last thing you want is to endanger them," he said.
Until his announcement, half of the nursing homes in the Glens Falls region were still allowing visitors. But Cuomo said he was worried by the number of deaths at a nursing home in Washington state.
"That's the nursing home nightmare," he said.
In "exigent circumstances," family will be allowed to visit - but must wear protective gear. Each nursing home will decide when that is allowed.
You have free articles remaining.
On Tuesday, Centers Health Care said no visitors would be allowed. Joining them now are the Pines in Glens Falls, The Terrace at the Glen (The Glen’s assisted living center in Queensbury), and Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs.
Visitors will be screened at other nursing homes, but are still allowed – as of now. Visitors should call first to make sure, as the situation is changing rapidly.
Allowing visitors as of Thursday at noon are Fort Hudson in Fort Edward, the Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau, The Landing in Queensbury and Adirondack Manor in Queensbury.
The change has been painful for families.
One local resident’s father is at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albany, which banned visitors Thursday morning. Her father is nearly deaf, so talking on the phone doesn’t help. Making matters worse, the center doesn’t have enough phone lines for all the patients.
The center asked its phone company to add new phone lines and is going to try to set up a system for Skyping.
But most residents in nursing homes don’t have tablets or smart phones, which are needed for Skype, and their home would need a very strong Internet service to handle multiple video conferencing calls at once. Getting the residents to make those calls on their own could also be difficult. It could add to the burden on aides, who are already often overburdened.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.