Update: Nearly all power restored following Saturday's storm

Power has been restored to most of the region after powerful winds brought down a number of trees and power lines on Saturday.

National Grid reported nine outages — all within the town of Day — in Saratoga County and five in White Creek, Washington County as of 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Power is expected to be restored within the hour for White Creek residents, according to the power company. Customers in Day can expect restoration by 8:45 p.m.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office reported down trees and across the county after high winds rolled into the region around dinnertime Saturday night.

Power crews worked throughout the day Sunday to restore power in various parts of the region, including Queensbury, Corinth and Fort Ann, among others.

Saturday's storm is the third time in recent weeks that mother nature has brought damage to the region. Last week, thousands of customers were left without power after a fast-moving storm swept through the area, knocking down tress and closing a portion of the Northway.

The National Weather Service later confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down between Corinth and Glens Falls.