Update: Local coronavirus cases

The World Health Organization has officially declared a pandemic, which means the new coronavirus has spread throughout the country and the world. Locally, there are only two cases and many people are being held in quarantine to try to contain the illness.
Current statistics
- Washington County: 6 in precautionary quarantine, no positive tests or hospitalizations
- Warren County: 12 in precautionary quarantine, no positive tests or hospitalization
- Saratoga County: 46 in precautionary quarantine, 7 in mandatory quarantine (including the two who tested positive), 2 positive tests, no hospitalizations
- Essex County: 1 in precautionary quarantine, no positive tests or hospitalizations
People in precautionary quarantine have no symptoms but have had close contact with an infected person or traveled from a place where the outbreak is widespread. Those who test positive are placed in a medically required quarantine.
