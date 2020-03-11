You are the owner of this article.
Update: Local coronavirus cases
Virus Outbreak New York

A commuter wears a face mask while riding the subway, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in New York. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

 Mary Altaffer

The World Health Organization has officially declared a pandemic, which means the new coronavirus has spread throughout the country and the world. Locally, there are only two cases and many people are being held in quarantine to try to contain the illness.

Current statistics

  • Washington County: 6 in precautionary quarantine, no positive tests or hospitalizations
  • Warren County: 12 in precautionary quarantine, no positive tests or hospitalization
  • Saratoga County: 46 in precautionary quarantine, 7 in mandatory quarantine (including the two who tested positive), 2 positive tests, no hospitalizations
  • Essex County: 1 in precautionary quarantine, no positive tests or hospitalizations

People in precautionary quarantine have no symptoms but have had close contact with an infected person or traveled from a place where the outbreak is widespread. Those who test positive are placed in a medically required quarantine.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

