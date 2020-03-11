Update: Local coronavirus cases

The World Health Organization has officially declared a pandemic, which means the new coronavirus has spread throughout the country and the world. Locally, there are only two cases and many people are being held in quarantine to try to contain the illness.

Current statistics

Washington County: 6 in precautionary quarantine, no positive tests or hospitalizations

Warren County: 12 in precautionary quarantine, no positive tests or hospitalization

Saratoga County: 46 in precautionary quarantine, 7 in mandatory quarantine (including the two who tested positive), 2 positive tests, no hospitalizations

Essex County: 1 in precautionary quarantine, no positive tests or hospitalizations

People in precautionary quarantine have no symptoms but have had close contact with an infected person or traveled from a place where the outbreak is widespread. Those who test positive are placed in a medically required quarantine.

