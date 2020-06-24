Update: Hudson Falls Road reopened

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Officials closed down Hudson Falls Road for several hours Tuesday near Bluebird Road in Moreau due to a vehicle fire. It was closed all afternoon and Saratoga County dispatch officials said late Tuesday afternoon that it would be closed for some time. It reopened overnight.

The road goes across the Hudson River to Hudson Falls, and the road was closed from Bluebird Road, over the river, into Hudson Falls.

Firefighters and EMTs were on the scene and treated at least two people for heat exposure, but no one was injured.

The incident began with a car crash into a pole on Hudson Falls Road. A car caught fire, which ignited the grass and brush nearby. Firefighters put out both fires.

