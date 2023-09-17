Condensed from a press release: The City of Glens Falls Water and Sewer Department [and The Post-Star —Editor] received reports Saturday Sept. 16 that tap water in homes was discolored, but is not related to the sewer line break that occurred Friday.

Spikes in the freshwater distribution system at about 1, 2 and 4 p.m. resulting in the release of particles from the interior of drinking water pipes from the increased water pressure. While no threat to human health, the mineral particles discolor the water, the press release says. The water leaving the Water Treatment Plant and entering the pipes is pure, treated water.

The discoloration presents no threat to public health, and the water remains potable and safe to drink.

While the event seems to have abated, if residents see discoloration, they are encouraged to let their water run from multiple faucets for approximately ten minutes, or until the discoloration disappears.

Residents or businesses who continue to have problems should contact the Water & Sewer Department Hotline at 518-761-3857.

It should be noted that the City will be conducting a semi-annual flushing of the system, starting on the week of September 25th. This is a controlled flushing program and is intended to clean out any build-up within the city water mains and remove particles like those that precipitated this event.