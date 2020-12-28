UPDATE: Glens Falls schools going virtual after party spread COVID to at least 10 young people

The Glens Falls City School District will pause all in-person classes through at least Jan. 15 in response to news of a large party that spread coronavirus to at least 10 area high school students.

When the first person tested positive last week, Superintendent Paul Jenkins canceled all athletics activities because students in all winter sports were exposed.

"When we received the initial information regarding the positive case on Wednesday afternoon, school had just closed for winter break. The only activities occurring were winter athletics, so I shut those down until we could get a better handle on things," he said in an email. "As you have seen from the Department of Health press release, it is much more widespread than we knew last week. As such, we will be putting our entire district on remote learning through January 15th. We will make a determination at that time as to whether or not we will reopen for in-person instruction."

That means the students will miss a ski meet scheduled for this week, and that practices and team events are canceled for the alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, boys varsity swimming and diving, and bowling teams.

In a letter posted on the website, school officials criticized the partying students.