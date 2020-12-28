UPDATE: Glens Falls schools going virtual after party spread COVID to at least 10 young people

The Glens Falls City School District will pause all in-person classes through at least Jan. 15 in response to news of a large party that spread coronavirus to at least 10 area high school students.
When the first person tested positive last week, Superintendent Paul Jenkins canceled all athletics activities because students in all winter sports were exposed.
"When we received the initial information regarding the positive case on Wednesday afternoon, school had just closed for winter break. The only activities occurring were winter athletics, so I shut those down until we could get a better handle on things," he said in an email. "As you have seen from the Department of Health press release, it is much more widespread than we knew last week. As such, we will be putting our entire district on remote learning through January 15th. We will make a determination at that time as to whether or not we will reopen for in-person instruction."
That means the students will miss a ski meet scheduled for this week, and that practices and team events are canceled for the alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, boys varsity swimming and diving, and bowling teams.
In a letter posted on the website, school officials criticized the partying students.
"We are deeply frustrated that the irresponsible and selfish actions of a few have now led to widespread disruption for more than 2,000 students and their families. It is unconscionable that this gathering took place, after the intense efforts our students and staff members have made to keep our schools clean, healthy, and open week after week. The situation is infuriating, and we regret having to go remote in January," the unsigned letter on the website said.
The main problem is that Health Services has not been able to determine exactly who was at the Dec. 18 party, so tracers have not been able to quarantine everyone to stop the spread.
At least 10 people have now caught coronavirus from a party in which as many as 50 underage people slept over and drank alcohol at a house in Gansevoort.
"Someone who attended the party was ill with COVID and infected others," said Warren County spokesman Don Lehman.
Many of the attendees are high school students from Warren County schools, he said. Others are recent graduates.
"Quarantines from these cases have the potential to affect school operations when classes resume next week. Warren County Health Services has been working with the affected school districts, as well as law enforcement from the neighboring county that are investigating this party, as indications are there were 50 or more people in attendance and extensive underage drinking occurred," Lehman said.
Health Services has struggled to complete contact tracing because staff received "conflicting accounts" of who was at the party, he said.
Health Services is asking attendees to quarantine and report the names of other attendees so that tracers can contact them and ask them to quarantine.
Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580.
“We are very disappointed to learn of the illegal and unsafe conduct that occurred at this party, and that people aren’t following public health recommendations,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said.
“The people who attended this party may have exposed their loved ones and vulnerable populations to COVID-19 for the holidays. This type of behavior will only prolong this pandemic and cause more people to become ill. Parents should be encouraging their young adults to step up and do the responsible thing.”
