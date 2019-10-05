{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — The South Glens Falls Fire Department responded to fire that heavily damaged a home in White Birch Estates mobile home park in Moreau on Saturday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

According to fire officials, when they arrived on scene, the blaze was raging and a second alarm was called.

"Not only did our members stop the fire from doing any further damage to the neighboring properties," the fire department Facebook page reported. "They worked hard, quickly and efficiently as a team to extinguish the fire, knocking down the intense fire within a matter of minutes."

Gansevoort Fire Department, Hudson Falls Fire Department, Moreau EMS, and the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene. 

The local chapter of the Red Cross was called, but there is no other information available as of press time.

