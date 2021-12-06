Unwanted puppy becomes theme of new book

HADLEY — Patricia Nugent did not want a new puppy.

She tried for weeks to give it away.

The golden retriever pup was a retirement gift, because she’d always said someday she would retire from education, write the Great American Novel and buy a golden retriever.

“My intention was to get a fully grown golden retriever that was already trained and would be calm,” Nugent said.

Not an 8-week-old puppy.

“I was five days away of being free of responsibility and just being able to travel and to not be tied down to a job,” she said, “and I got this puppy.”

Nugent spent weeks trying to give her away.

One evening in 2009, the puppy fell off the deck at Nugent’s newly constructed home on Sacandaga Lake in Hadley and was seemingly paralyzed. She performed reiki on the puppy and took her down to the lake to baptize her in the water.

Nugent begged the universe to save her puppy, promising that they would “do something good” if Dolly survived the fall.

“I was getting ready to take her to the emergency clinic, but she sprang back to life,” Nugent recalls.

The horrible experience reminded Nugent that healing can come from unexpected circumstances.

“I had this gift I didn’t want. I almost lost her,” she said. “And then I realized that I did need her and that I loved her. And it was all within the course of a couple of hours that that changed.”

Nugent had written the story down in a journal, notes she used to write her new book, “Healing with Dolly Lama: Finding God in Dog.”

Unwanted gifts often turn into our greatest resource, Nugent said.

“You get what you need,” she added. “You might not realize it, and it might not seem like what you need, but I really did need this puppy even though I had tried to give her away to anybody I could think of when I was first gifted with her.”

As she wrote the story, she noticed a theme emerge: the reciprocity of the healing process. Nugent had been through a long career, a divorce, the death of her parents and building a new house.

“I thought this story really was about me healing her,” she said, “but it wasn’t. It was about her healing me.”

The 268-page book is available on Amazon for $15.95. It is also available at Bella & Lindy’s Pet Boutique, Northshire Books, Pampered Pooch, and Sacandaga Dog Supply as well as online. For more information on readings and availability, email HWDollyLama@gmail.com or visit journalartspress.com/healing-with-dolly-lama/.

The book ends with a happy and loved 9-year-old Dolly.

“I had intended to get it out then, and I didn’t, and I can’t explain why, but I just let it sit,” Nugent said. “I let it sit for three years.”

Dolly died in February at the age of 12.

Nugent developed a greeting card to raise money for the Morris Animal Foundation, a nonprofit that studies how pets could live healthier and longer lives. Four of Nugent’s previous golden retrievers had all died of cancer.

“That’s an epidemic with golden retrievers, in particular, although all of our domestic pets are dying younger than they used to,” Nugent said.

The book is sprinkled with practical applications about dog food and medications.

After two weeks of grief, Nugent attended a virtual healing session with her reiki master at which Dolly sent a message that she was happy that she was going to be helping other people know what their dogs need.

Nugent decided to publish the book.

“When Dolly had fallen, I had made a promise to the heavens that if she survived, she would do something good in this world. As I was trying to bring her back to life I made that promise," Nugent said. "As time went on, I realized this book could help fulfill that promise that we would share information about how to best serve our pets that serve us so well.”

Gretta Hochsprung can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

