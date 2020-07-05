Unseen, Queen portrait now hangs at Queensbury Town Hall

QUEENSBURY — The woman whose husband reigned over England while Americans fought for their freedom has been honored at Town Hall.

A portrait of Queen Charlotte, wife of King George III, now hangs in Town Hall. The town was named after her when it was founded in 1762, just after she gave birth to her first child.

At the time, the region regularly honored English royalty. Lake George is named after King George II.

The natural question is why Queensbury wasn’t named Charlotte.

Historical records don’t say, but the answer might be that the name was very popular. At the same time that Queensbury was founded, a town in Vermont was also founded with the name Charlotte.

She is also the namesake of Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as two counties with the same name, in Virginia and Florida. Also named for her were Charlottesville, Virginia; Port Charlotte, Florida; and Charlotte Harbor, Florida.

Not to be left out, North Carolina and Virginia used her family name to create two Mecklenburg counties.

Politically, it was advantageous to name new sites after the king’s new wife, said John Strough, the town supervisor and former history teacher.