Unsanctioned car cruise causes 'mayhem' in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — “Mayhem” is how Lake George village Mayor Robert Blais described an unsanctioned car cruise held this past weekend, in which vehicles left skid marks up and down Canada Street and damaged a fence in front of an arcade.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed Canada Street from one end of the village to the other on Saturday night to control the situation.

This past weekend was supposed to be the Adirondack Nationals Car Show, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many vehicles showed up anyway and caused problems, according to Blais.

“People came here and I think took advantage of the fact that nothing was structured. We had a lot of problems on the street with burnouts and cars doing wheelies and all sorts of things — anything you can think of to break the motor vehicle law,” he said.

Problems included loud mufflers, speeding and even reckless driving, according to Blais. Some cars came close to hitting pedestrians.

“People just running their vehicles up and down Lake George performing for all the people that came here,” he said.

A car even took down part of a fence in front of Funa’rama Fun Park and nearly ended up in the park’s swimming pool, according to Blais.