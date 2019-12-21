Unruly camper bill signed into law

The guest would be entitled to a refund of the unused portion of paid fees, less any amount otherwise owed to the campground or deducted for damages. The statute also provides direction on how to deal with property left at the campground by the removed guest: The property would either be stored on the campsite or placed in storage, and they would be notified via certified mail to retrieve any belongings. The law also clarifies that campgrounds are for recreational, camping, travel or seasonal use and are not subject to eviction procedures.