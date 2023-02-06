County Treasurer Michael Swan is urging owners of properties used for short-term rentals to register with his office or risk court action and fines for failing to comply with Warren County Occupancy Tax Law, first adopted in 2018.

Swan and his staff have been working with property owners since September 2020 to have them register to collect and remit Warren County’s 4% occupancy tax on hotels, motels, lodges and short-term rentals.

Nearly 1,000 rental properties have been registered, but recently the office staff has been made aware of over 175 additional short-term rental owners who have not come forward and have not forwarded occupancy tax receipts, despite written correspondence being sent to them from the Treasurer’s Office requesting the documents.

“We have sent letters to every short-term rental owner we have identified, and the vast majority have worked with us. Unfortunately the next step for those who don’t register is taking them to court. That is a last resort but it’s the only option we have left for those who are ignoring our requests,” Swan said in a news release.

At a Warren County Occupancy Tax Committee meeting at the end of January, Swan shared that his office received 200 tips or complaints about short-term rentals aiming to operate under the county’s radar.

Short-term rentals are defined in the county’s law as “the rental of any dwelling unit, or portion thereof, for fewer than 30 consecutive days.”

Under Warren County’s Occupancy Tax Law, property owners are liable for back payments, and penalties can be assessed as well. The occupancy tax law allows for penalties up to 5% of the amount of tax that is due and 1% interest added for each 30 days a payment is late.

Property owners who rent through Airbnb, Vrbo or other similar platforms are required to register with the county.

Proceeds from Warren County occupancy tax are used to support tourism promotion in Warren County.

Information about the Occupancy Tax registration process, including forms to register, can be found online or by contacting the Treasurer’s Office at 518-761-6388.