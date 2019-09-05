The buyer of a Lake George-area motel got a surprise recently when they completed their purchase — a $30,000 bill from the county Treasurer's Office for unpaid occupancy tax.
The owner of the business was supposed to have paid the bill before the sale but didn't. So under county law, the debt was transferred to the new owner, who was less than pleased when learning of it. The Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan said the bill was around $30,000, which the purchaser is obligated to pay.
That resulted in inquiries from Southern Adirondack Realtors Inc., about how to "improve notification" or change the law to avoid the problem in the future, particularly as the county prepares to charge bed tax on short-term home rentals, meaning the homes could owe occupancy tax bills when they are sold.
"The Board of Realtors was concerned about this and asked that the law be changed, so we go after the correct owner," Swan said.
In the letter, Howard Dennison, chairman of the association's government affairs committee, asked that county law be changed to absolve buyers of past due bed taxes and to make any debts discoverable by prospective buyers, as other tax debts are.
"The buyer should only be liable for occupancy tax collection after the date of the transfer of title," he wrote.
Swan said policies would be reviewed.
The situation is complicated, because county law makes much of the occupancy tax process confidential, limiting how much information Swan's office can release about a property's tax status. The owner of the property can request a statement from the Treasurer's Office, showing the status of bed tax payments, which could allay a purchaser's concerns, Swan said.
Buyers and real estate agents can also receive some of the information 20 days prior to a sale closing.
Swan said his office is pursuing a change to ensure that properties are reporting quarterly, instead of annually or bi-annually.
Dennison also wrote that Southern Adirondack Realtors would like to see some of the new revenue from occupancy tax on short-term rentals used for infrastructure needs, and the county law should be changed to allow that use.
The Treasurer's Office is working on contracts with rental companies such as Airbnb, and hopes to have collections on short-term rentals begin early next year.
