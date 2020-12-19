Unknown number of Washington County residents losing broadband access

News of the company’s closure came as a surprise to Laura Oswald, the director of economic development for Washington County, who has been working to determine how many households will be affected by the company’s closure and what alternatives may be available.

The county, she said, heard that Bouncelinx service would be ending for some residents in the southern portion of the county two weeks ago and attempted to reach out to the company then, but to no avail.

“We tried at that time to reach out to Bouncelinx but emails are being bounced back, and then we got calls from people who got that email this week saying they were going to discontinue service all together,” Oswald said.

Jonathan Merrill, the owner of Bouncelinx, did not respond to multiple requests seeking comment.

Oswald said most of the company’s customers appear to be located in the southern portion of the county. Her office has fielded calls from residents in Salem, Greenwich, Jackson and Cambridge looking for options.

But just how many are impacted remains unclear.