Unknown number of Washington County residents losing broadband access

Parts of Washington County currently connected to broadband will once again be without internet service after Bouncelinx Internet announced it will cease operations beginning Tuesday.
News of the company’s closure came via a Dec. 16 email, catching those who rely on the line-of-sight-internet provider by surprise and scrambling to find alternative options at a time when students are engaged in remote learning and many are working from home.
“Bouncelinx is ceasing internet operation as of Dec. 22, 2020,” the email reads. “Bouncelinx will transition to provide free internet where available until Dec. 31, 2020.”
The company started in 2012 as a way to help bridge the internet divide in the rural county. Instead of running cables, the company bounces internet signals off towers, allowing anyone in between the ability to connect.
But with companies like Verizon and Spectrum continuing to expand, many of Bouncelinx’s customers have made the switch, leaving the company unable to pay its expenses, according to the email.
“With these network extensions completed in most areas, our need to exist has ramped down. The majority of our clients that we served have been able to convert to fiber and cable internet,” the email reads. “Our job bridging the internet divide is done. We can’t support our network expenses with the few clients that we have left.”
News of the company’s closure came as a surprise to Laura Oswald, the director of economic development for Washington County, who has been working to determine how many households will be affected by the company’s closure and what alternatives may be available.
The county, she said, heard that Bouncelinx service would be ending for some residents in the southern portion of the county two weeks ago and attempted to reach out to the company then, but to no avail.
“We tried at that time to reach out to Bouncelinx but emails are being bounced back, and then we got calls from people who got that email this week saying they were going to discontinue service all together,” Oswald said.
Jonathan Merrill, the owner of Bouncelinx, did not respond to multiple requests seeking comment.
Oswald said most of the company’s customers appear to be located in the southern portion of the county. Her office has fielded calls from residents in Salem, Greenwich, Jackson and Cambridge looking for options.
But just how many are impacted remains unclear.
“Unfortunately, what we don’t know right now is what the extent of their network is, where their customer base is, whether they’re clustered here and there or whether it’s sort of an occasional customer large distances from each other,” Oswald said.
Oswald is asking current Bouncelinx users to visit the county’s broadband website (www.https://washingtoncountyny.gov/1070/Broadband), which contains maps and information on other providers in the area.
Other internet providers, including Slic Network Solutions and Hudson Valley Wireless, have expressed interest in extending their services to customers impacted by the Bouncelinx closure, though it remains unclear when either company will be able to get the necessary infrastructure in place to fill the gap.
The county has made great strides expanding broadband access under the Broadband for All program, a $500 million initiative unveiled by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to extend broadband access to 99% of New Yorkers.
Washington County received just under $25 million under the initiative. Work has been slow moving, but things are expected to wrap up sometime next year.
Still, Oswald said the county doesn't believe that 99% of residents will be served and is working to determine where the gaps in coverage are.
"There's quite a bit of improvement that is coming and will be here next year," she said. "Beyond that, there are areas of the county that the state designates as being served and having access to broadband that we are well aware do not."
Among those affected by Bouncelinx’s closure are Jackson Supervisor Jay Skellie.
“It was pretty short notice,” Skellie said.
Skellie said he doesn’t believe the company’s closure was malicious, but has left people with limited options at a time when internet is more important than ever.
Schools are conducting classes remotely and many are working from home because of the pandemic.
“The next door neighbor’s son is home doing remote learning from college because they shut his college down. He had Bouncelinx and now he has to go find somewhere to sit to go do his classes,” Skellie said.
Some people are considering switching to HughesNet, a satellite internet provider, though that’s far from ideal, said Terence Kennelly, whose parents are Bouncelinx customers residing in Jackson.
Kennelly, grew up in town but currently lives in New York City. He moved back in with his parents when his office switched to remote soon after the pandemic hit, figuring the rural town would be the safest place to be.
“We can go back to some of the satellite providers that we used in the past, but they’re typically pretty expensive,” he said.
Kennelly said his parents are educators and have been working from home since the spring. It’s unclear, he added, how they will continue to serve students. He plans to return to New York City because of the lack of internet.
“It’s kind of like going back to the Stone Age,” he said.
