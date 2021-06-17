'Unknown' amount of sewage enters Lake George following Hearthstone sewer leak

LAKE GEORGE — A sewer-line leak at the Hearthstone Point Campground this past weekend resulted in an “unknown” amount of sewage entering the lake, closing a nearby beach at a tourist resort while crews from the state Department of Health sampled for E. coli.

The leak at around 11 a.m. Saturday was the result of a construction mishap that occurred when crews who were installing a new guardrail accidentally punched through a force main, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which operates the campground and responded to the leak.

“A contractor inadvertently breached the force main, causing an unknown amount of sewage to be released to a nearby tributary of Lake George,” the agency said in a statement. “Crews worked to immediately stop the leak and are in the process of completing repairs to the broken section of pipe.”

Sewage from the leak entered Stebbins Brook and was washed directly into the lake, according to Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson.