Universal vaccine eligibility starts Tuesday as pharmacies struggle to find people to vaccinate

"One in five New Yorkers have now been fully vaccinated, which is great news and a testament to the nonstop work of our providers across the state. It also means four out of five New Yorkers still need to either get a first dose or come back for their second dose, so we are not slowing down. We will continue to work with communities across the state to make sure the vaccine is accessible to every New Yorker, and meanwhile, we must all continue to care for each other by following the public health guidance including mask-wearing."