The Tri-County United Way’s Allocation Fund, the fund the organization uses to support the work of other local organizations, saw a 23% increase this year.

“The 23% was raised by workplace campaign programs, induvial donations, corporate grants, and special events,” said Community Engagement Coordinator Laura Jensen in an interview.

The funding will be used for community programs such as childcare, medical care, rehabilitation therapies, domestic violence support, food assistance, footwear support, services for the elderly, elder abuse prevention, and youth mentorship for all age groups, Jensen said.

After weeks of thorough review, including on-site interviews and program presentations, Tri-County United Way’s Allocation Committee determined how funds raised by the organization are allocated to local partner agencies.

“Our community investment reviewed the applicants we had in the spring of 2023. Each agency or program had specific targets for the ALICE community,” she said, using the acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained Employed.

Those are people who have jobs but little savings and often live month-to-month. They are usually above the federal poverty level but make less than a livable wage.

“We are very grateful to our community and their ongoing support throughout our 100-hundred-year anniversary, especially during this challenging economic climate,” Jensen said.

Board Chairwoman of Tri-County United Way’s Rebecca Wood said it’s rewarding to see the communities of the lower Adirondacks come together through the Tri-County United Way’s Allocation Committee, which is made up of local businesses, their employees and others throughout Warren, Washington, and Northern Saratoga counties.

“Local business leaders have joined forces with our funded agencies to learn about the amazing work being done daily. The ability to fund each agency with over 20% more than last year is something we should all be very proud of in this financial climate. It is a true testament to this area and our people,” she said.

The United Way allocates the money to partnering agencies, or organizations and companies that provide community programs throughout Warren, Washington, and Northern Saratoga counties.