United Way to survey economic impact of COVID-19

QUEENSBURY — Tri-County United Way is launching a survey to assess the economic impact the COVID-19 crisis has had on individuals and families in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties. All local residents are invited to complete the COVID-19 Community Survey at www.tricountyunitedway.org/.

The needs of the community have changed since the coronavirus pandemic, said Executive Director Duane Vaughn.

“We know that the needs for the community right now may be different than they were a year ago, they may be different from what they will be six months from now,” Vaughn said. “So we’re just trying to get a really strong lay of the land of what the community needs.”

Individual responses will be kept confidential.

Before the pandemic hit, 40% of local households were led by workers unable to earn enough to cover the basics and save for an unexpected crisis or job loss. For many, the economic crisis has stripped available assets and abruptly repositioned families into unfamiliar financial positions.