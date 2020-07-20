United Way to survey economic impact of COVID-19

QUEENSBURY — Tri-County United Way is launching a survey to assess the economic impact the COVID-19 crisis has had on individuals and families in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties. All local residents are invited to complete the COVID-19 Community Survey at www.tricountyunitedway.org/.
The needs of the community have changed since the coronavirus pandemic, said Executive Director Duane Vaughn.
“We know that the needs for the community right now may be different than they were a year ago, they may be different from what they will be six months from now,” Vaughn said. “So we’re just trying to get a really strong lay of the land of what the community needs.”
Individual responses will be kept confidential.
Before the pandemic hit, 40% of local households were led by workers unable to earn enough to cover the basics and save for an unexpected crisis or job loss. For many, the economic crisis has stripped available assets and abruptly repositioned families into unfamiliar financial positions.
The survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns, job changes, impact of schools reopening, mental health issues, adequate child care, access to food and other economic changes local families are navigating. The survey should take about five minutes to complete.
“In good times and bad, United Way does all it can do to improve the lives of those in our communities,” David Krogmann, president of the board of directors, said in a statement. “Every family in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties has felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
United Way officials said they will use the data to attack the issues uncovered in the community.
“It’s really taking the temperature of the community and making sure we’re doing what the community really needs us to do,” Vaughn said.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.