{{featured_button_text}}
Local News tile

GLENS FALLS — For people who may find a 5K or even 3K race too daunting, the Tri-County United Way has come up with the perfect solution — a 0.5K.

Race organizers stress that it is not a typo — 0.5K, or also 0.31 miles. The organization is holding its first-ever 0.5K-Race for the Rest of Us fundraising event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in City Park. The idea for the event came about as Executive Director Duane Vaughn was searching for a new fundraiser and the Utica-based United Way chapter held something similar, according to Stephanie Belden, marketing and administrator coordinator for the organization.

“We were looking for something unique and fun and easy to do and this seemed to fit right now,” she said.

The race will kick off at noon on Glen Street by Exchange Street with the Glens Falls High School marching band in the lead. The route will head down Bay Street and then Maple Street and then end in front of The Queensbury Hotel. The organization has a lofty goal of $10,000, according to Belden. They are hoping to get about 100 to 150 people signed up to participate.

“We’re hoping to get a lot of on-site registration once people see that the weather is nice,” she said.

People can sign up for the event online at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/GlensFalls/TcuwPOINT5K.

This is a family-friendly event and pets are welcome. There will be prizes for the best costumes, largest team, most unique way of crossing the finish line, and others, according to a news release.

The registration costs $25 and includes an event T-shirt, 0.5K oval decal for the car, doughnut with milk mid-race for carbs and a hot dog afterward. For children age 18 and under, the cost is $10. Registration for pets is $5 and includes a water station mid-race and a treat at the end.

The event will benefit the Tri-County United Way’s partner agencies including Family Service Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks, Adirondack Samaritan Counseling Center, the Senior Center of Kingsbury and Fort Edward, Greater Glens Falls Senior Citizens Center, Catholic Charities of Saratoga of Warren and Washington Counties, Twin Rivers Council-Boy Scouts of America-Wakpominee District, the Greater Glens Falls Salvation Army and Nearcare (formerly Caritas).

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - Glens Falls, Northern Warren County, business and politics

Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.

Load comments