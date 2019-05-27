GLENS FALLS — For people who may find a 5K or even 3K race too daunting, the Tri-County United Way has come up with the perfect solution — a 0.5K.
Race organizers stress that it is not a typo — 0.5K, or also 0.31 miles. The organization is holding its first-ever 0.5K-Race for the Rest of Us fundraising event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in City Park. The idea for the event came about as Executive Director Duane Vaughn was searching for a new fundraiser and the Utica-based United Way chapter held something similar, according to Stephanie Belden, marketing and administrator coordinator for the organization.
“We were looking for something unique and fun and easy to do and this seemed to fit right now,” she said.
The race will kick off at noon on Glen Street by Exchange Street with the Glens Falls High School marching band in the lead. The route will head down Bay Street and then Maple Street and then end in front of The Queensbury Hotel. The organization has a lofty goal of $10,000, according to Belden. They are hoping to get about 100 to 150 people signed up to participate.
“We’re hoping to get a lot of on-site registration once people see that the weather is nice,” she said.
People can sign up for the event online at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/GlensFalls/TcuwPOINT5K.
This is a family-friendly event and pets are welcome. There will be prizes for the best costumes, largest team, most unique way of crossing the finish line, and others, according to a news release.
The registration costs $25 and includes an event T-shirt, 0.5K oval decal for the car, doughnut with milk mid-race for carbs and a hot dog afterward. For children age 18 and under, the cost is $10. Registration for pets is $5 and includes a water station mid-race and a treat at the end.
The event will benefit the Tri-County United Way’s partner agencies including Family Service Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks, Adirondack Samaritan Counseling Center, the Senior Center of Kingsbury and Fort Edward, Greater Glens Falls Senior Citizens Center, Catholic Charities of Saratoga of Warren and Washington Counties, Twin Rivers Council-Boy Scouts of America-Wakpominee District, the Greater Glens Falls Salvation Army and Nearcare (formerly Caritas).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.