Halloween Falls

From left, Joelle Timms, Tammy Mullen and Haleigh Rock, organizers of the Halloween Falls event lead children around Juckett Park in Hudson Falls during a costume parade. 

 MICHAEL GOOT mgoot@poststar.com

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls became Halloween Falls on Sunday.

About 300 people gathered in Juckett Park Sunday for food, music, a costume parade and contest and trick-or-treating. The park was transformed into Halloweentown of the popular Disney Channel miniseries, complete with a large pumpkin in the center.

The event was a partnership between local businesses, school officials and the village.

Organizers were blown away by the attendance.

“The turnout was amazing. I think the kids are happy,” said Village Trustee Joelle Timms, who organized the event with Tammy Mullen and Haleigh Rock. The three were dressed as the sisters from “Hocus-Pocus.”

Timms said Halloween is such a big deal and the village needed a community event. She hopes it will become an annual tradition. Glens Falls Produce donated hot dogs and Mullen’s Pub provided chips for the event and the Hudson Falls Fire Department provided popcorn.

Some creative costumes were on display.

“I’m a school bus driver and so he wanted to be a school bus,” said South Glens Falls resident Julie Oliver about her 3-year-old son J.D., who won a prize for most creative costume. His yellow box came complete with a red stop sign arm.

Kathleen McMahon, 9, was dressed up as Sally from the film “The Nightmare Before Christmas” with a multicolored outfit and a red wig to emulate the character. She won funniest costume.

There was also some dance numbers including Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and flash mobs with music provided by ACEntertainment.

Hudson Falls resident Jim Fitzgerald, who was giving candy to his 1-year-old son Zachary, enjoyed the event.

“I hope they do it again,” he said.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

