Union: Three officers injured in Great Meadow assault

FORT ANN — A Great Meadow Correctional Facility inmate last month attacked several officers after he refused staff orders to lock in his cell, the union representing correction officers said Tuesday.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association Inc., or NYSCOPBA, released the information Tuesday.

John Roberts, NYSCOPBA Northern Region vice president, said in a new release that assaults like this are an opportunity for county prosecutors and the acting state corrections commissioner to "send a clear message to inmates that are near the completion of their sentence that unprovoked attacks on staff will not be tolerated."

"The inmate is schedule to be released in 2022 and maybe he will think twice about attacking staff again if he is held criminally responsible and he remains in prison," Roberts stated.

The inmate is serving a five-year state prison sentence after being convicted of first-degree robbery in Queens County in 2018.

The inmate involved in the Nov. 29 incident at the maximum-security facility refused orders from officers to lock himself in his cell after returning from the mess hall, the union said.

"The inmate took an aggressive stance and threatened the two officers. The officers immediately put the inmate in a body hold and forced him to the ground. On the ground and still combative, the inmate was able to partially break free and put one of the officers in a headlock," according to the news release states.

"Once he had the officer in a headlock, the inmate struck him twice in the face with a fist. Two additional officers arrived at the cellblock and were able to pull the inmate off the officer and out of the headlock. As the inmate continued to fight, the officers were able to get his arms behind his back and apply handcuffs to his wrists. Once in handcuffs, the inmate eventually complied," the release continues.

The inmate was removed from the cellblock and placed in a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges.

The officer who was placed in the headlock suffered swelling to the eye and forehead and a sore shoulder. He was treated by facility medical staff and remained on duty. Two officers were injured containing the inmate, the union said. One officer suffered swelling and abrasions to his forearm. The second officer sustained a minor cut to his elbow.

