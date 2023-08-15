The United Steel Workers Union representative who has union chapters in about a dozen paper factories from Plattsburgh to the greater Capital Region says that the closure of the Essity plant in South Glens Falls and the expected closure of one in Greenwich and another in Saratoga is “a very hard kick in the gut.”

However, Cary Eldridge the USW Staff representative for District 4 said his organization and the Essity corporation are making steady progress toward “closure agreements” that should be done soon. At that point, they can release more information about the contents.

The USW and Essity are engaged in negotiations over the effects of the company’s decision to close the South Glens Falls mill, covering subjects such as severance pay and recall rights, the union said in a press release last month.

“This is horrible for the communities of Warren and Saratoga counties,” Eldridge said, but “I think we have made the most positive strides in the right direction.”

He added quickly that the economic impact has not yet been felt in its entirety and described it as a terrible situation for the “350 families impacted.”

He said that his union had no intention at this time of striking or causing factory slowdowns at this time.

Essity closed the South Glens Falls plant on July 20, citing the need to move operations to the Midwest and other locations where they build their Tork products.

“We are in active negotiations with the local USW in both South Glens Falls and in Greenwich, and as a rule we don’t comment on negotiations,” the company replied to a request for comment.

Much of the focus for the USW has been on supporting workers. They are looking at social service support, education and training and other resources available to their rank-and-file membership. They are looking at how to keep people in the paper making field or even how to switch careers if that is what the person wants.

Officials earlier told The Post-Star that the manufacturing industry is solid in this area and the paper industry is strong. Eldridge agrees that the paper making industry is strong.

“We have reached out to other employers in the area,” Eldridge said in an interview Aug. 14. “Many of them have committed, saying ‘We’ll do what we can do.’”

At the same time, he fears that they may have all the employees they need, he said, that is “they topped out.”

All of this work comes after the surprise July 20 announcement that the factory closed. The National USW organization at the time issued a release saying it was disappointed that the company would not sell the factory or find another way to keep it open.

“We are shocked and disappointed that Essity has made the additional decision not to look or allow the union to search for potential buyers,” USW International Vice President Luis Mendoza said in the release. “This decision ultimately leaves these members, their families and the surrounding community in a devastating position.”

“I’ve had many, many sleepless nights,” Eldridge said, adding that other people have too.