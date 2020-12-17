Union: Inmate attacked officer at Washington Correctional Facility

FORT ANN — A corrections officer was attacked by an inmate at the Washington Correctional Facility earlier this month after he questioned him about why he was wearing sweatpants, according to the union representing officers.

The assault occurred on Dec. 5 just after 7 a.m. at the medium-security prison. The officer was at the housing desk, when the inmate walked by not wearing approved clothing. The officer went to the inmate’s living quarters to ask him about the sweatpants. The inmate became belligerent and aggressive, according to a news release from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

The officer called for assistance. Another inmate in the dorm witnessed the incident and began to encourage the inmate to attack the officer, the union said.

The inmate charged the officer, picked him up, and drove him into the frame of the cell and onto the floor. Then, the inmate began to punch the officer.

The officer attempted to use his pepper spray but the inmate knocked the canister out of his hand. He continued to punch the officer in the face and head. The officer attempted to use his baton to get the inmate off him but was unsuccessful, according to the news release.