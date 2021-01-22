Unemployment insurance costs, school aid are top educator priorities at BOCES panel

The other issue is one that has vexed the committee for years. In 2016, the state changed the definition of a small group for health insurance purposes from having 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees to having 100 or fewer. As a result, a number of small school districts would have been forced to leave their health insurance consortium through BOCES and get insurance on the open market.

The cost would be dramatically higher and the plans would be of lower quality, according to Cook.

“We would have an increased cost of over $200,000, which would require a 6% increase to the tax levy,” he said.

The Legislature has passed short-term exemptions, according to Cook. He would like a permanent fix. The current exemption is set to expire in 2022. While that may seem like a long way off, he said districts have to negotiate health insurance changes with their employees.

The issue has become more relevant as districts have trimmed staff through attrition and not rehired people, dropping more of them below the 100-employee threshold.

Because the event was held virtually, the BOCES culinary students were not able to serve breakfast to the elected and school officials. However they packaged up some baked goods to deliver the previous day.