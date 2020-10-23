Unemployment continues to decline as region braces for winter months

Warren County’s unemployment rate has been steadily declining since the onset of the pandemic in March, but data from the state’s Department of Labor shows there’s still a long way to go before the region fully recovers.
The county’s unemployment rate as of September was 5.2%, according to Department of Labor data released this week. That’s down from 17.3% in April, when a majority of businesses were forced to close in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
But even with most businesses in the region reopened and many people back to work, the county’s unemployment rate is still nearly two percentage points higher than it was this time last year, when unemployment was at 3.6%.
Still, the unemployment rate in Warren County is below the state average of 9.5% and is in line with those in neighboring counties like Washington and Saratoga, which both have an unemployment rate of 4.7%.
But with seasonal jobs coming to an end, it’s likely the unemployment rate will tick up come winter, an annual trend that could be exacerbated this year by the pandemic.
A number of area restaurants have either closed their doors permanently or temporarily due to a drop in revenue associated with the pandemic.
In addition, cases have been on the rise throughout the country in recent weeks, including in New York, a trend many experts believe will continue through the winter.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the state will continue to monitor the rise in cases and implement a targeted strategy to prevent further spread of the virus by closing non-essential businesses and moving schools to a remote model in areas of the state where cases spike.
A similar strategy was rolled out earlier this month to combat a rising number of cases in 20 COVID hot spots, mostly located in New York City and the Hudson Valley region of the state. Cases have been on the decline since the restrictions have been put in place.
There’s no evidence of any hot spots in either Warren or Washington counties, where the number of reported cases has remained low for the past two weeks.
But with the summer season coming to an end, the region is gearing up for the winter months.
Ski resorts have been given the green light from the state to reopen on Nov. 6, albeit at a reduced capacity and with strict social distancing protocols in place.
Gore Mountain in North Creek will be hold a job fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to fill positions that range from ticket sellers to janitors. Centerplate, the ski resort’s food service provider, is also recruiting.
Those unable to attend the job fair can still apply by submitting an application online by visiting goremountain.com/employment-opportunities.
