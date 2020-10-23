Unemployment continues to decline as region braces for winter months

Warren County’s unemployment rate has been steadily declining since the onset of the pandemic in March, but data from the state’s Department of Labor shows there’s still a long way to go before the region fully recovers.

The county’s unemployment rate as of September was 5.2%, according to Department of Labor data released this week. That’s down from 17.3% in April, when a majority of businesses were forced to close in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

But even with most businesses in the region reopened and many people back to work, the county’s unemployment rate is still nearly two percentage points higher than it was this time last year, when unemployment was at 3.6%.

Still, the unemployment rate in Warren County is below the state average of 9.5% and is in line with those in neighboring counties like Washington and Saratoga, which both have an unemployment rate of 4.7%.

But with seasonal jobs coming to an end, it’s likely the unemployment rate will tick up come winter, an annual trend that could be exacerbated this year by the pandemic.

A number of area restaurants have either closed their doors permanently or temporarily due to a drop in revenue associated with the pandemic.

