Undrained and forgotten tank is full of liquid under Moreau's trash compactor

MOREAU — An unpleasant surprise has been slowly growing under the town’s trash compactor.

Some number of years ago — at least a decade ago — someone installed a tank under the compactor at the transfer station. The goal was to collect, in an environmentally safe manner, the liquid from the trash that seeped out of the compactor.

The only problem is that everyone forgot the tank was there.

The current employees were taken by surprise to learn about its existence recently.

In all the years since it was installed, no one ever pumped it out.

“It’s full,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.

He found no record of it being drained — and also no record of when it was installed or its size. Workers at the transfer station think it’s probably about 2,500 gallons.

“But nobody seems to know, so I guess we’re going to find out,” Kusnierz said.

The bigger problem was what to do with the liquid. Kusnierz learned that, if it was not contaminated, the liquid could be dumped at the Saratoga wastewater treatment plant. So he had it tested.