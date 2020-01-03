Undrained and forgotten tank is full of liquid under Moreau's trash compactor

MOREAU — An unpleasant surprise has been slowly growing under the town’s trash compactor.
Some number of years ago — at least a decade ago — someone installed a tank under the compactor at the transfer station. The goal was to collect, in an environmentally safe manner, the liquid from the trash that seeped out of the compactor.
The only problem is that everyone forgot the tank was there.
The current employees were taken by surprise to learn about its existence recently.
In all the years since it was installed, no one ever pumped it out.
“It’s full,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
You have free articles remaining.
He found no record of it being drained — and also no record of when it was installed or its size. Workers at the transfer station think it’s probably about 2,500 gallons.
“But nobody seems to know, so I guess we’re going to find out,” Kusnierz said.
The bigger problem was what to do with the liquid. Kusnierz learned that, if it was not contaminated, the liquid could be dumped at the Saratoga wastewater treatment plant. So he had it tested.
It passed, and now Stone Industries will pump it out at a rate of $205 per 1,000 gallons.
On Monday, the board unanimously voted to approve the pump-out expense.
Kusnierz tried to look at the ordeal positively, now that he has found a solution.
“It’s been there at least 10 years, so at least we know our compactor has very little effluent coming out,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.