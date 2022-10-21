Under the Porchlights returns to the Strand

HUDSON FALLS — The Caravan Players of the Hudson River Music Hall Productions House Theatre will present “Under the Porchlights 2 — Storytelling at The Strand: Tales Past & Present, Below & Beyond” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday at the historic Strand Theatre, 210 Main St.

Conceived by Director Rene' Roberge, the program is inspired and encouraged by two popular NPR radio programs, “Selected Shorts” and “The Moth Radio Hour.”

Storytellers are Nick Buttino, Jillian Casey, Jennifer Madison, Lauren Newell, Mick O’Dalaigh, Mark Rabin, Mary Pat Rabin, Pamela Roberge, Norah Segur, Lisa Holstein-Wells, Emily Whipple and Liz Winge.

The stories include humorous entries, scary narratives told by two elementary school students, eerie moth tales, and several more stories capturing the spirit of the Halloween season written by classic horror writers like Edgar Allan Poe and Stephen King, two Irish gothic writers, and a sci-fi thriller by a local North Country writer.

Each selection will take theatergoers on a separate journey, transporting them through the magic of fiction or true-life experiences.

Attend both shows for one admission price of $12. No reservations are necessary. Seating is open. Present CDC health guidelines will be respected.

Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information, call the Strand box office at 518-832-3484 or go to www.mystrandtheatre.org.