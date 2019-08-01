GLENS FALLS — Honorees of The Post-Star’s 20 Under 40 awards for 2019 have been selected.
In May, the newspaper began seeking nominations from the community to honor people younger than 40 who have demonstrated success and dedication to their careers and who are role models in their trades or communities.
The 20 Under 40 honorees were selected by a committee of community leaders. This year's judges included Michael Bittel, Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce president/CEO; Brian Corcoran, Post-Star interim publisher and controller; and Mindy Wilson, SUNY Adirondack associate vice president of human resources, payroll and affirmative action officer and deputy Title IX coordinator.
"Yet again, the judges were blown away this year by the quality of all the nominees for 20 Under 40. It is humbling and gratifying that all the nominees make such a positive impact on our community through their contributions and selfless acts," Corcoran said. "Congratulations to all the honorees for making Glens Falls and our surrounding communities such a great place to work and live."
The 2019 award honorees are:
• Jeff Allen, All-en Entertainment
• Kate Austin-Avon, Advokate LLC
• Jocelyn Blanchard, Southern Adirondack Independent Living Center
• Margaret DeVries, WAIT House
• Megan Diehl, SUNY Adirondack – Culinary Arts Department
• Adam Feldman, Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties
• Jacqueline Foster, The Baywood Center
• Jennifer Frigolette, Glens Falls Hospital
• Amie Gonzales, Hunt Companies Inc.
• M. Luke Kelly, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company
• Alina Kindron, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company
• James McReynolds, Adirondack Pub & Brewery
• Andrew Paolano, Community, Work & Independence
• Michael Plank, Underwood Park Crossfit
• Mike Romanowski, Kelley Services
• Nicholas Taylor Jr., Taylor & Leonard Insurance & Financial Services
• Andrew Terry, Queensbury Union Free School District
• Michele DeRossi Vidarte, Lake George Land Conservancy
• Robin Wadleigh, Whittemore, Down & Ricciardelli LLP
• John Wright, Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart, & Rhodes P.C.
The 20 Under 40 recipients will be honored at a Sept. 18 awards luncheon at SUNY Adirondack. Advance reservations are required to attend the awards luncheon.
Reservations will be accepted now through Sept. 10 by either mailing a reservation form that will appear in The Post-Star or by going online at poststar.com/contests to fill out and submit the form.
