SATURDAY
‘Dancing Ewe’ food, wine and classical music
GRANVILLE — Dancing Ewe Farm will host “Classical Ewe,” a black tie evening of authentically produced Tuscan food and wine at 5 p.m. Saturday with a performance of classical music featuring a cafe orchestra from the Glens Falls Symphony.
Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. The evening will commence with flutes of Prosecco for an Aperitivo, accompanied by a quartet of student musicians from Skidmore College.
Dancing Ewe Farm will prepare its signature Tuscan farm-to-table dinner, featuring artisanal cheeses and salumi, paired with regional Italian wines, and served overlooking their sheep grazing in lush green pastures.
After dinner, guests will be invited into the main barn to enjoy a classical music performance in a theater-style setting. Opera selections coordinated by Maestro Charles Peltz, the director of wind ensembles at The New England Conservatory of Music, and showcasing Charles Calotta, an award winning tenor from New York City.
The evening will conclude with a dessert reception with the orchestra members, featuring a handcrafted dessert from Dancing Ewe Farm with flutes of Moscato D’Asti.
All tickets must be purchased in advance through the website dancingewefarm.com.
THURSDAY
‘Alice in Wonderland’
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Theatre Festival will present “Alice in Wonderland,” part of the kids PB&J Café, at noon Thursday at 207 Glen St. The PB&J Café gives young theater-goers the opportunity to order a meal from the cast of characters, participate in a pre-show art activity, dine during the live theater performance and come home with autographs from their favorite actors.
In this theatrical version of the classic adventure, Alice meets a hurried white rabbit, swims in a sea of her tears, confronts a caterpillar, and questions a grinning Cheshire cat, all in an effort to find out what kind of place she stumbled into.
Tickets are $18 and can be ordered at www.woodtheater.org.
FRIDAY
Ribbon cutting for ‘Wear in the World’ exhibit
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will feature a ribbon cutting for its new textile exhibit “Wear in the World” at 3 p.m. Friday at 89 Warren St. The museum has a mission to inspire curiosity and foster understanding and appreciation of worldwide cultural diversity. Its collection is comprised of pieces from 140 countries including more than 8,000 artifacts (fashion, musical instruments, dolls, toys and other objects) as well as 7,000+ pieces of international children’s art.
FRIDAY
Rock’N Chicks of Classic Rock Tribute
LAKE GEORGE — See Rock’N Chicks of Classic Rock Tribute perform live with classic rock duet of “Garling & O’Neil” from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Shepard Park as part of the Fridays at the Lake Concert Series. The series includes a beer and wine garden and are family- and dog-friendly. Admission is free.
FRIDAY
Glens Falls Dragons vs. Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs
GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons take on the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs at 7:05 p.m. Friday at East Field, 175 Dix Ave. General admission is $5 for adults; $3 for kids 12 and under. Contact the Glens Falls Dragons at 518-746-4121 or email gfdragonsbaseballteam@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
‘Jonathan Burns Flexible Comedy’
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Theatre Festival will present “Jonathan Burns Flexible Comedy” at 5:30 p.m. Friday and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.
Jonathan Burns has performed his unique blend of comedy and magic for audiences across the globe. As seen on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Jay Leno Show,” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” this two-time “Variety Act of the Year” has been called “extremely funny” by The New York Times, “a wonderful performer” by Penn Jillette, and perhaps most notably, “one of the most hilariously original acts I’ve ever seen” by Chad Rabinovitz.
Tickets cost $30. Go to www.woodtheater.org for more information.
FRIDAY
Comedy After Dark at the Park with Myq Kaplan
GLENS FALLS — The Park Theater will host Comedy After Dark with headliner Myq Kaplan at 8 p.m. Friday at 14 Park St. Myq Kaplan is a comedian named Mike Kaplan. He has performed on “The Tonight Show,” “Conan,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” in his own half-hour “Comedy Central Presents” special, and in his own one-hour special on Netflix and now Amazon, “Small, Dork, and Handsome.”
Tickets cost $22 to $25. For information, go to www.parktheatergf.com.
SATURDAY
Andrea della Robbia and James Brade Sward
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will present “Masterpieces Under the Microscope” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 161 Warren St.
Andrea della Robbia’s Virgin Mary is unveiled for the first time since undergoing conservation at Williamstown + Atlanta Art Conservation Center. Through a grant from the Greater Hudson Heritage Network, Virgin Mary was carefully removed from Hyde House, packed, and shipped to Williamstown, where it was painstakingly conserved.
General admission is $12 for adults; $10 for seniors; and free for kids, students, veterans and military.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Adirondack Wine and Food Festival
LAKE GEORGE — The fifth annual Adirondack Wine and Food Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Park Festival Commons, 17 West Brooke Road. Be introduced to 120 New York State craft beverage producers, local food vendors and crafters. Visit www.adkwinefest.com for ticket information.The event will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks.
Children and families are welcome to attend the festival (kids ages 15 and under are free) and a Kids’ Activity Tent, sponsored by The Fun Spot, will be available on-site.
SATURDAY
John and Orion Kribs
FORT EDWARD — The Little Theater on the Farm will host John and Orion Kribs from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 27 Plum Road. John Kribs is a guitarist, singer and songwriter. In 1984 he formed Johnny & The Triumphs. He now plays with the New McKrells, Awesome Pumpkin, The Bluebillies, John and Orion Kribs and several more bands. Orion Kribs, son of John Kribs, a mandolin player, is a graduate of SUNY Oneonta, where he studied music industry.
Refreshments and 50/50 raffle will be available. There is a recommended donation of $10 for adults; $7 for seniors and students. For details, call 518-747-3421.
SATURDAY
Stony Creek Inn annual fundraiser
STONY CREEK — The Dot and Johnstock annual fundraiser will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Stony Creek Inn. The original Dot and Johnstock in 2008 raised funds and hope for Stony Creek Inn owners Dot Bartell and John Fickel when beginning their cancer journey. Since then, that same spirit and community outpouring has benefited Cindy’s Cancer Retreats and the SAM fund.
Cindy’s Retreat, developed by the late Cindy Ginsburg, provides physical, emotional, and spiritual healing for women and men, living with and beyond cancer, with weekend long programs at Silver Bay and Roaring Brook Ranch, in Lake George. The Southern Adirondack Musicians Fund (SAM Fund) provides emergency funds to local and regional musicians and their families facing hardships to see them through difficult times.
There will be food and music including The Bluebillies, Johnny & the Triumphs, Mark Emanation of Soul Sky, Orion & Keanon and more. The afternoon will also include a silent auction and raffle. Suggested donation is $20. Checks may be made out to Cindy’s Retreat or The SAM Fund and mailed to The Stony Creek Inn, P.O. Box 184, Stony Creek, NY 12878. Receipts will be provided for tax deductible donations. Total proceeds will be shared equally.
