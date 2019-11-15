{{featured_button_text}}
Barns to bar

These barns would be repurposed to house a brewery, distillery and taproom if the Moreau Planning Board approves a new farm project on Old West Road.

 Kathleen Moore, kmoore@poststar.com

MOREAU — Rachel McDermott is bringing her brewery proposal back to the Planning Board on Monday.

Although it is listed as a “revised site plan,” the proposal is unchanged.

The Planning Board meeting begins at 7 p.m. Monday at Town Hall.

The plans now include more information about traffic estimates, but it uses studies of wineries, not brewery-bars.

With the addition of the bar, 54 more car trips would be made during the peak hour on a Saturday afternoon, according to the plan. That’s based on estimates from the Institute of Transportation Engineers Trip Generation.

The Trip Generation also predicted that the peak hour would by 1 p.m to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

“Considering the location of other main arterials in the area, it is not anticipated that peak and off-peak vehicular trips will have an appreciable impact to the present traffic conditions of the neighboring community,” C.T. Male wrote in the plan.

The project would demolish two barns on the site, which is on Old West Road. Another barn, near the house, would be turned into a brewery and bar, called a taproom on the plans.

The brewery would be 1,240 square feet, while the bar would be 680 square feet. A patio outside the bar would be 750 square feet.

It would take about three months to renovate the barn.

Outside, a looping driveway would bring visitors to the bar, where there would be 35 parking spaces.

The McDermotts would live in the house next to the bar, and Rachel McDermott emphasized that at the last Planning Board meeting.

“We’re raising our family here. We’re not going to be encouraging the overconsumption of alcohol beverages,” she said.

There will be a bathroom in the bar. The brewery and bar will use a new septic system, while the house would use the existing, separate septic system. The brewery would also use a well drilled on site.

The plan emphasizes that the McDermotts will be mostly farmers. It notes that they will grow some of the materials for the brewery on site, and will have horses, which will be in a paddock between the parking area and the road.

The plan also includes a lengthy defense of the proposal to sell alcohol on site, which isn’t allowed in the town’s zoning for that area. A brewery is allowed there because the house and barn portion of the property are in the manufacturing M2 zone.

However, the state Department of Agriculture and Markets allows the sale of alcohol under many circumstances in agricultural districts. The property is in the town’s agricultural district.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments