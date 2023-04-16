A proposed drag story time event at the Rockwell Falls Public Library brought the hot-button issue of drag culture to the small, unassuming Adirondack Town of Lake Luzerne.

“Why are these drag queens being normalized throughout, really the country, and right here in our own town?” exclaimed one resident during a public forum held at the library Tuesday. “This is deviant behavior, this is not normal behavior.”

Many assumptions and dubious statistics were bandied about at the meeting Tuesday, most pulled from the erroneous annals of the internet, but the conundrum that seems to task every drag detractor, is the very thing that drag stands for: proudly not being “normalized.”

Jake Evans, a.k.a. Scarlet Sagamore, the performer who was scheduled to host the event before the library’s board chose to put it on hold, sat down with The Post-Star last week to give his perspective on the admittedly abstract concept and to discuss why he wants bring awareness to people of all ages.

“Drag is really such a complex term, it could really mean a bunch of different things,” Evans said. “People say it has to do with gender bending, but that’s not always the case.”

Evans quoted one of the most recognizable drag queens of all time, RuPaul, who said, “We’re all born naked, the rest is drag.”

“It really just is like you’re playing a part, you’re just dressing up,” Evans said. “If you think about it, everyone is really in drag however you look at it.”

It’s often pointed out that the concept of drag originated as a common-place fixture in ancient Greek and even up into Shakespearean theater, when men would literally play the woman’s role in over-the-top hyper-feminine performances and makeup. With roots in the theater, drag has always been linked to aspects of pomp and fanfare, but as it evolved, it became intertwined with and transformed into a cultural movement.

“In the 1920s and 1930s drag was around, it was obviously more underground,” Evans said. “All throughout the world, it was more of a theatrical act that was supposed to be comedy based, mostly making fun of the performer.”

As freedom of expression and the exploration of different subcultures became more prevalent in the 1960s and 1970s, “ballroom culture,” or just “ballroom,” began to emerge as a way for primarily Black and LatinX people to express themselves utilizing some of the protoform elements of modern drag.

“Essentially it was these groups of people that the world saw as outcast and they would be in these underground events called ‘balls,’ where they would walk these categories,” Evans said. “Essentially they were trying to emulate what society wouldn’t let them get to.”

“Balls” were places where minorities and other groups could poke fun at the juxtaposition of a society demanding they conform, while keeping them marginalized due to the circumstances of their birth. Designed to caricature the “societal norms” of the time, all the elements of modern drag culture were present, including exaggerated makeup, garish outfits, and over pronounced gestures. “Ballroom groups” or “Houses” have become places of acceptance for all groups of people who feel they are placed on the outskirts of society, including the LGBTQ community.

Although the history and culture of drag has become intertwined with the history and culture of the LGBTQ community, the two are not inherently one and the same. Just as not all gay people are drag queens, not all drag queens are gay.

“I think people, just because of media, what we’ve seen especially with, like ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ and whatnot, that would make (people) think that it’s inherently sexual,” Evans explained.

When most people think of “drag,” their minds are immediately sent into smoky burlesque halls, filled with oversexualized striptease-like performances. In that scenario, the very idea of introducing drag performers to children as anything other than taboo is absolutely abhorrent. While Evans concedes that there are some bawdy drag performers who exclusively operate at a more adult level, they make up the minority of the community.

“There’s such a large range of what drag is and what it means to everyone,” he said.

Just like the cultural perception that all motorcycle groups are “gangs,” or that individuals of a certain political persuasion all adhere to the same doctrine, Evans explained that lumping all drag performers into a single genre has no basis in the reality of the community.

“From being in the community and being a drag queen myself, 90% of the time it’s the total opposite of raunchy performances,’ he said. “I would never, anywhere show up to a club or a show in fishnets, a thong and a corset.

“No, I’ve never given anyone a lap dance at a performance, I don’t really plan on it,” he added.

Evans said a typical performance for him consists of comedy routines and lip-syncing to song mixes.

“It’s just funny. Sometimes I’ll just do, like, popular pop songs, I’ll do ballads,” he said. “I like performing Celine Dion.”

As more attention is being placed on the drag community thanks to television and social media, drag story hours have become a means for the drag community to soften its image and spread its message of acceptance in a more subdued fashion. However, removing the stigma of the lewd, hyper-sexed drag queen has not been easy, which generates a lot of animosity in some parents who see the story time events as a predatory action.

“They think drag is sexualizing, and it’s just simply not,” Evans said. “You have sexuality, which is who you are sexually and emotionally attracted to and you have gender, which is totally different. And the two don’t dictate each other.”

Sexual and gender identities are two separate aspects of an individual’s understanding of self. Sexual identity is a more external function, referring to the type of partner we seek. Gender identity is more internal, referring to the way we feel about and present ourselves to the world. And neither is dictated by the physical attributes one in born with.

The term “cis-gendered” is applied to people whose gender identity is in sync with the physical “gender-affirming” attributes they are born with. Even a woman, who is born with traditionally feminine features, who identifies as a female, and is sexually attracted to men, can be a drag queen.

“Cis-gendered women do drag as well. There’s multiple throughout New York State that I know personally,” Evans said. “It’s just a hyper-visualization or performance of yourself.”

There have been many recent studies exploring the genetic composition of gender.

“People tend to define sex in a binary way — either wholly male or wholly female — based on physical appearance or by which sex chromosomes an individual carries,” explained Dr. Eric Vilain, director of the Center for Gender-Based Biology at UCLA, in a 2015 article put out by the university. “But while sex and gender may seem dichotomous, there are in reality many intermediates.”

There’s no set number of “X” chromosomes that make a person female, nor is there a set number of “Y” chromosomes that make a person male. Each individual has a spectral distribution of those genes, meaning even though a person can be born with definitively male features on the outside, internally, that person could “feel” more feminine.

As it relates to gender, Evans explained that drag acts as a way for the individual to explore those internal feelings, and even play-up or exaggerate a gender role they feel a connection to. Whether it’s a man playing as a feminine character, a woman playing as a masculine character, or a man playing masculine, and a woman playing feminine.

“Grooming” is a term often used by opponents of drag story hours, as a concern that allowing children to interact with a person in drag in a positive way would incline the child to want to participate in drag culture themselves. In some extreme cases, protesters will even believe that it might somehow initiate feelings of homosexuality or at the very least sexual confusion in an otherwise heteronormative child.

Evans categorically disagrees. If anything, he said that drag story times are meant to reinforce how a child is already feeling by showing them that its ok if they feel different from their peers; and uses his own experience as an example.

“If what I experienced as a child was grooming me to be a certain way I wouldn’t be who I am today,” he said. “My dad is a veteran, he was a Navy officer and he always talked about it, there’s pictures all around our house, he went to an all-male cadet school, and here I am, I’m still a drag queen,’ he said. “I’m not in the Navy, even though that was something I was exposed to.”

Evans, who identifies himself as a cis-gendered gay man, said he grew up in a fairly conservative household. His father was in the Navy, and although he said there was never any overt attempt to shield him from the LGBTQ community, it wasn’t something he experienced until later in life.

“But from a very young age I knew that I was different. I knew that I liked things that society told me boys shouldn’t like,” he said. “And you know, I felt out of place.”

In junior high school, Evans said he started getting involved in theater, which sparked a love of performing and entertaining. He credits the role of Chef Louie in a high school production of “The Little Mermaid” as a turning point for his creative life.

“That really took me out of my comfort zone, because I really had to be so over-the-top and I looked crazy with crazy make up on,” he said. “But I loved it so much, just seeing how I could make people laugh. I really enjoyed it.”

But even as he found safe havens is “socially acceptable” places he could express himself, such as the theater, Evans said there was always a feeling of uncertainty for his future.

“I never had anyone to look up to. When I was figuring out myself and was coming into my identity, I didn’t know any successful or happy queer people,” he said. “That made me scared for my life and I started to hate myself and resent myself. I was like, ‘if I stay like this am I ever going to be happy, am I ever going to be successful,’ because I had no one I could look up to and relate to.”

When he was 18, Evans said he saw his first drag show, and realized those years spent suffering and worrying about his future were unnecessary. Here was a community of happy, successful, queer individuals who not only had each other for support, but were making real change in the world as a whole. It was as though all the “wrong” elements that he had struggled with enjoying his whole life finally made sense. Something Evans said he really wish he’d known about earlier in life.

“My makeup artistry and the costuming, and my love for performing, it really kind of just fell into place,” he said. “I think having someone like a drag queen reading them a story, who is just being themselves, in itself can help inspire so many children to give them hope that they’ll be OK.”

Evans said that the idea of a drag story hour being dangerous to children comes from a place of fear and ignorance, which in turn, generates the real danger.

“Unless parents see their children having an open mind as a danger, then I don’t really know how it could be dangerous,” he said. “There’s protesters screaming at their parents, calling their parents derogatory terms. That’s not a safe environment for kids, and that is dangerous.”

The event that spurred the controversy was scheduled to take place Saturday, but was postponed. Despite the opposition’s initial success, Evans said he’s optimistic that it’s just a matter of time before the veil of misunderstanding is pulled back, and the yelling can give way to talking and, hopefully, understanding.

“We are unapologetically ourselves in the most human way possible,” he said. “Lead with kindness and don’t be afraid to be yourselves even in the face of hate.”