Ukrainian students left a mark on Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Serhii Bolilyi joined Zoom from his friend's parents' house in the countryside, three hours from his home in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

He has been there since his friends picked him up on Feb. 24, as Russia began to invade the city.

"I don't have a car or any other transportation to leave the city, so my friends grabbed me and took me to their parents' house, almost in the center of the Ukraine. It's much safer in the countryside away from any military or airborne attacks," Bolilyi said.

He said he has family still in the city he checks in with every day. His daily routine now consists of reaching out to family and friends a couple times a day to ask if they are safe.

"My family members are in a bunker in Kyiv. Some days they tell me they hear gunshots or explosions outside," he shared.

At 27, he is struggling most with ideas of the future.

"This shouldn't be happening in our times, you know. You live and make plans and now there are no plans, there are no dreams," Bolilyi said.

He was once a J-1 term student working over the summer at the busy resorts and restaurants in the village of Lake George. While in the states, he befriended Anthony Merrill, project manager at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center.

Merrill said he met a number of students from the Ukraine from 2013 to 2015 and remained in touch with many via social media.

He said it was hard to meet these young people and not form a friendship with them.

"I used to offer to show them around the area. One year we took a trip to Niagara Falls and one to Howe Caverns. It's hard for them because most are working two jobs so I tried to show them some of what we had to see," he said.

He was so intrigued by the culture of the students he planned multiple trips to the Ukraine.

Merrill went to Ukraine to visit former J-1 student Pavlo Zasiadko.

"One night we went to his grandmother's house for dinner and the food just kept coming. She wanted to make sure I had a good time there. All the people in Ukraine were like that, whether they knew Pavlo or not, they welcomed me," Merrill recalled.

He has been checking in with Zasiadko since the warfare began.

"Pavlo and his wife Dasha left the city and traveled to her parents house in the countryside when the attacks began," he said. "That was last week, but on Tuesday his wife and the women and children in her family left for Poland. They are now refugees there in a converted warehouse or office building. But my friend and the men cannot leave, all men 18 to 60 are prohibited from crossing the border."

Zasiadko's parents and little sister are still in Berdyansk, a larger city in the Ukraine that is now occupied by Russian troops, according to Merrill.

"I've seen videos from that city of citizens protesting the Russian occupancy in the main square, so it is a little more peaceful there," he said.

Merrill said Zasiadko is "tech-savvy" and has been trying to post real-time accounts of what is really happening to combat the Russian propaganda he says is being promoted online.

Jaqueline Nash, bartender at 10 McGillis Public House, said J-1 students are the motivation behind the restaurant's fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees on Saturday.

She said they are the reason some of the businesses in the village are able to operate during the busy summer season.

"What's going on in Ukraine in enough to warrant some support, but here in Lake George we heavily depend on the visitor visa students. They work crazy hours at two to three jobs, a lot of places couldn't survive without them," Nash said.

After the recent events in Ukraine, Nash asked the chef and owner of the restaurant, Jason Travis, if they could find a way to help.

Travis decided to join the efforts of world-renowned chef Jose Andres and his nonprofit organization, World Central Kitchen, in the #chefsforukraine initiative in which donations support efforts to feed refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The restaurant has links to the fundraiser with ways to donate online on their social media pages.

From noon to midnight on Saturday, 10 McGillis will match a portion of the donations made to the refugee fund in the restaurant.

Nash said she is happy to see her efforts gain traction to support friends in need.

"Whether you work in Lake George or you visit, it's impossible not to meet and become friends with one of them during their time here," she said. "We utilize them so much. If there was ever time they needed our support, it's now."

