Ukrainian restaurant owners from Troy try to get daughter, son and grandchild to US

GLENS FALLS — Aledin Kamel was serving up kielbasa and other Ukrainian delights at the Winter Meltdown Spicy Food Festival on Saturday at The Shirt Factory.

However, Kamel, owner of the My Dacha Slavonian & European Café in Troy, was also thinking about his 31-year-old daughter Alina, 15-year-old son Aleks and 6-year-old granddaughter Irena, who have fled from Ukraine with one suitcase to Poland and are trying to get to the United States.

The Russian invasion has turned everything upside down, according to Kamel.

“It’s very bad. It’s crazy,” he said.

The family had recently applied for a visa and was denied, according to friend Mary Krasnopolski, of Watervliet, who has been trying to help the family.

Krasnopolski is the daughter of Polish immigrants, so she feels a special kinship with the family.

“The paperwork is really overwhelming for them — for both of them. The language barrier doesn’t help it. I help out where I can. We’re hopeful,” he said.

Kamel and his wife Nataliya have had the business for seven years between Albany and now Troy and have been coming to sell their food at events at The Shirt Factory for about four.

Shirt Factory owner Eric Unkauf has also been trying to assist. He said he sent some paperwork to the office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, to hopefully expedite the process after the visa was denied on Thursday.

“Hopefully, we’ll get some answers and we’ll get it sorted out,” Unkauf said.

Alina was a pharmacist but lost her job after the invasion. Alina, Aleks and Irena are currently staying at a home in Poland and it is a six-hour bus ride to the embassy.

A GoFund Me page has been set up to pay for travel expenses and has raised over $10,000 so far, according to Krasnopolski.

