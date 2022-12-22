Ukrainian family to return to Glens Falls area on Dec. 31

GLENS FALLS — They’re coming back.

The Ukrainian family brought to Glens Falls to escape war in their country — only to recently return to Ukraine for the funeral of the family patriarch — will be back on New Year’s Eve, Adirondack Welcome Circle officials said.

“They’re flying in to Newark at about 8:30 and should be back here at right about midnight,” a relieved sounding Dr. Richard Leach said. “What a great way to start the New Year.”

Leach said fellow Adirondack Welcome Circle members Dick and Donna Sipperly will drive to Newark to pick up 62-year-old Liudmyla Kazberuk, her daughter Anastasia (Nastya), 22, and her granddaughter Yelyzaveta (Liza), 18.

Fellow group member Dr. Kathleen Braico and Leach said the family was adjusting well here and was preparing for Christmas when the news came earlier this month that Liudmyla’s 59-year-old husband was killed in action.

After much effort by the group to cut through immigration red tape, and despite advice to stay, the family returned to Ukraine for the funeral of their respective husband, father and granddaughter. The group wasn’t sure they were returning until word came Wednesday.

Braico said she was “relieved” by the news of their return, but also worried about the impact of what they’ve been through.

“I’m concerned how they weathered this,” she said. “It was such a terrible reason to have to go back in the first place.”

Leach and Braico said email exchanges with the family are always short and they aren’t really sure how the family is doing. Leach said an initial reaction would be to celebrate their arrival on New Year’s Eve, but he said they likely will be travel weary — and probably very inner conflicted.

He said they returned to see close family and friends and are obviously still grieving over their loss.

“Now they are leaving again as Kiev is being hit so darn hard, so they must be having some guilt feelings, survivor guilt and the grief of the loss, and yet coming back to a warm reception. I don’t know how it’s going to affect them, but we feel much better that they are coming back,” Leach said.

Tim Diamond, guidance counselor at Queensbury High School who worked closely with Liza to get adjusted, said he and other school officials welcomed the news.

“Relieved I guess would be the main reaction,” he said. “Hopefully they can have safe passage and get back to us here. We’ll be so happy to have them back,” he said Thursday.

Braico, who said she has become quite attached to the family, seemed to breathe a sigh of relief on Thursday when discussing their return. She said she can’t fathom dealing with what they’re dealing with, but she said she hopes that returning to a safe welcoming place can help them heal.

“We are anxious to again enfold them in our arms,” she said.