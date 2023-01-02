Ukrainian family returns to Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The Ukrainian family escaping war in their country returned to Glens Falls on Saturday, according to a Adirondack Welcome Circle representative.

"They arrived in Newark at 8:30 p.m. and were back in Glens Falls at midnight," Dr. Richard Leach, a member of the Welcome group, said Monday.

Adirondack Welcome Circle members picked up 62-year-old Liudmyla Kazberuk, her daughter Anastasia (Nastya), 22, and her granddaughter Yelyzaveta (Liza), 18, from the airport in Newark on Saturday evening, Leach said.

The family was preparing for Christmas at their home, located just outside Glens Falls in Queensbury, when the news came that Liudmyla’s 59-year-old husband was killed in action.

Leach said he is giving the family time and space to grieve as he can't imagine what they are processing.

He said he had plans Monday night to stop by to deliver soup and a loaf of the family's favorite pumpernickel bread.

"I didn't want them to go because I was afraid they wouldn't be able to make it back," he said. "Now it's about giving them time to grieve."

In the parting moments between Leach and Anastasia, Leach said he asked the 22-year-old what her father would think about her returning to the war-stricken country for his funeral. Her response was one he didn't think he would hear.

"I was going to come on with a paternal response of, 'I think he would advise you not to come,' and she said, 'Well, I think that he would want me to come home and fight for Ukraine's democracy,'" he said.

On Dec. 21, Adirondack Welcome Circle members were informed that the Kazberuk family would be coming back to Glens Falls.

Dr. Kathleen Braico of the Welcome Circle said before the family's return that she was worried about the impact of what they’ve been through.

“I’m concerned how they weathered this,” she said. “It was such a terrible reason to have to go back in the first place.”

Leach said that although the experience has been hard for the family, the members of Adirondack Welcome Circle take pleasure in being able to help them when they need it.