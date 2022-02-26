Ukraine crisis hits home in Hartford

Dana Haff, Hartford town supervisor, has been in communication with his friend and former Hartford High School classmate Barbara Klaiber more frequently over the past couple of weeks.

She runs an organization called The Ark in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv.

Haff said that their parents were very close when they went to school together. They would have dinner at each other’s house often.

“I’m just very concerned for her because she’s in the capital, the largest population. They (Russia) are going to have to occupy the capital,” Haff said. “Out in the countryside and those other towns, they’re not going to occupy them because they have no strategic value.”

The Ark provides a healthy, happy and safe environment for some of the county’s most at-risk children, according to the organization’s website fathers-care.org. She started the organization in 1998 with her colleague Jane Hyatt.

“The last time I actually saw her face-to-face was when I had lunch with her and a couple of other classmates in 2010 when she came back for the summer,” Haff said.

Haff was thinking of his friend more and more as the situation between the Ukraine and Russia started to intensify. He was worried and was hopeful that she had a safe place to go to if things got worse.

“She said they do. They do have some plans in case that happens,” he said she told him prior to the Russian invasion. “But you have to remember back then not that many people in the Ukraine thought this was going to happen.”

Klaiber’s brother, Peter Klaiber, a Hartford resident, said she had told him about a month ago that things seemed pretty normal.

Peter said there has been fighting and conflict along the eastern border of Ukraine that has been going on continuously but to a much lesser extent. She told Peter that she wouldn’t have expected anything out of the ordinary occurring if she hadn’t turned on the news.

“For them it was business as usual,” he said. “Again, that was a month ago.”

And things changed quickly.

Peter said he was reading some of their email correspondence in church. He said that Barbara wrote to him about a week ago just prior to the invasion and that she felt like she was living in two different worlds.

War and peace.

Haff has been sharing Facebook posts from Barbara to update people on her situation. The last post he shared was from Friday, when Barbara posted about her and more than 20 children in her organization being in a bomb shelter.

Peter said that his sister had brought the children in her organization over to check out the bomb shelter about a week ago, just before the invasion began.

He asked her what they could do to help. Peter said that people have been asking him the same question.

“I shared that with Barbara and she said, ‘From afar, all you can do is pray, and if you’re so inclined donate to The Ark,’” he said.

Peter stated that his sister has a strong faith and belief in God.

You can learn more about The Ark and donate to Father’s Care, which is a nonprofit that operates the rehabilitation center in Kyiv, by going to fathers-care.org.

Peter said that the organization, along with most of Eastern Europe, is reliant on Russia for their energy.

He said that his sister’s heating bill increased 300%.

Peter has been able to stay in contact with his sister primarily through emails back and forth and Facebook messenger.

He said that her sister and the more than 20 children in the bomb shelter are located closer to the outskirts of the capital. But she told Peter that there is heavy fighting in the interior of Kyiv.

“They hear bombs going off. I just fear for her safety, all of their safety. Her, the kids, the staff, all of the Ukrainians,” he said.

Peter said in an email on Saturday afternoon that his older sister who lives in Vermont had made contact with Barbara and spoke to her for roughly an hour.

His older sister told him that Barbara and the children are still in the shelter, but given the circumstances she is doing “fine.”

Barbara told their older sister that she was able to get some sleep the previous night, thanks to a patrol group keeping watch and letting them know if it is safe to leave the bomb shelter. The older sister said in that sense it is “better than being at The Ark, where she was awake all night listening.”

“I feel kind of helpless. Not hopeless, helpless,” Peter said. “I don’t feel hopeless, but there’s not a whole lot we can do from over here.”

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.